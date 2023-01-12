Kansans to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at annual march around Statehouse

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will have the chance to honor civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. at an annual march around the Statehouse.

To uplift and celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., officials with Topeka Public Schools USD 501 say students and staff will participate in an annual march held by the Kansas Governor around the Statehouse. The walk will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

TPS said superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson will attend the march as the Highland Park High School Color Guard and Topeka Public Schools Drumline participate.

The District noted that students and staff are excited to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at the Statehouse.

This is a time to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and to serve in the community with others as we remember a life of service demonstrated by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Superintendent Dr. Anderson.

13 NEWS will have live coverage of the event.

