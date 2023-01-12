Junction City Police continue search for missing children

Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)(Kansas Missing and Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police continue to search for three missing children believed to have been abducted by their mother.

The Junction City Police Department says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it continues to search for Jeana Foley and three children she may have abducted - Rosie, 6, Camden, 5, and Genevieve Peterson, 3.

Jeanna Louise Foley
Jeanna Louise Foley(KBI)

JCPD noted that the children were allegedly abducted by their mother, Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony arrest warrant was then issued for her on Jan. 5.

If anyone sees the Peterson children or Foley or knows where they may be, they should report that to JCPD immediately at 785-762-5912 or 911.

