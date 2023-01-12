Johnson County entrepreneur revealed as buyer of iconic ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon

"The Goonies" house was sold in Oregon.
"The Goonies" house was sold in Oregon.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An iconic house from a 1980s classic sold to a buyer halfway across the country. Wednesday, Yahoo! Finance confirmed the mystery buyer of the “Goonies” house is an entrepreneur from Johnson County. The report said Behman Zakeri, a Kansas City native, business owner and self-proclaimed “Goonie” bought the Victorian-era home in Astoria, Oregon for $1,650,777.

The report identifying Zakeri said he’s a “Goonies” super fan “with a mission to preserve and protect the landmark and bring its magic to a new generation of fandom.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Astoria community and be a part of the enduring legacy of The Goonies. Ever since I saw the movie in the summer of 1985, I have been a huge fan,” said Zakeri, quoted in a news release announcing his home purchase. “My friendships from childhood have played a crucial role in shaping who I am and helping me achieve my goals. Purchasing this home is a testament to the power of friendship and the belief that our dreams can become a reality when you have a great support system by your side.”

The restored private home, recognized by millions of “Goonies” fans, was listed for sale in November at $1.65 million.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck
Former university leader named to highest chair at Washburn
Brian Kosier
Alleged New York child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Shawnee Co.
Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka, faces arson charges for multiple grass fires that were in west...
Topeka woman faces arson charges for multiple grass fires

Latest News

Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
Junction City Police continue search for missing children
Timothy Hoggan
Man arrested for drug possession following execution of search warrant
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carstyn Anderson
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carstyn Anderson
Dayson, 8 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Dayson
Wednesday's Child - Dayson