Icy roads play party to collisions around Capital City

While much of Northeast Kansas only received about an inch of snow overnight, it was enough to play party to some icy collisions in the morning.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While much of Northeast Kansas only received about an inch of snow overnight, it was enough to play party to some icy collisions in the morning.

While traffic seemed to move smoothly in the Capital City just before 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were out all night attempting to clear the icy roads. However, the melting slush and freezing temperatures allowed the precipitation to refreeze on Topeka roads which created slick spots across the city.

A little earlier that morning officials in Topeka told 13 NEWS they were called to reports of a vehicle that had flipped off of the SW Auburn Rd. exit along I-70. No serious injuries were reported.

