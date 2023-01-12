Felix Anudike-Uzomah latest Wildcat to declare for NFL Draft

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Manhattan, Kan.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, a 5X time All-American in 2022, Felix Anudike-Uzomah will take his talents to the NFL.

Uzomah announced on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft

Uzomah finished the 2022 campaign with 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass break up. Overall, “King” Felix ends his K-State career with 31 games played, 100 total tackles, 20.5 sacks (sixth in school history) and eight forced fumbles.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck
Former university leader named to highest chair at Washburn
Brian Kosier
Alleged New York child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Neutral site AFC Championship Game would be played in Atlanta
RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Former Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis off ventilator after saving kids from drowning
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with teammates after making a...
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon named AFC Offensive Player of the Month
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carstyn Anderson
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carstyn Anderson