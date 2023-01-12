Felix Anudike-Uzomah latest Wildcat to declare for NFL Draft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, a 5X time All-American in 2022, Felix Anudike-Uzomah will take his talents to the NFL.

Uzomah announced on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft

Thank you Wildcat nation for all your support throughout my college career. 🤞🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/FxfytzOIdn — Felix Anudike-Uzomah🇳🇬 (@fanudike) January 12, 2023

Uzomah finished the 2022 campaign with 46 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass break up. Overall, “King” Felix ends his K-State career with 31 games played, 100 total tackles, 20.5 sacks (sixth in school history) and eight forced fumbles.

