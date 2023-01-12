Economic Impact Summary demonstrates Fort Riley’s positive impact

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) -For a second consecutive year, the Fort Riley’s financial impact on the area topped $1.8 billion.

The annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary is now available. The summary reveals the economic impact of Fort Riley on the Central Flint Hills Region and the state of Kansas for the 2022 fiscal year.

The summary confirmed that Fort Riley remains the most prominent regional employer and remains among the top employers for the state of Kansas. Additionally, the installation serves a population of more than 62,000 Soldiers, family members, civilian employees, retirees, and veterans.

Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said, “Fort Riley continues to have a positive impact on the economy of the Flint Hills region and is vitally important to the Kansas economy. At the same time, it’s important to note that the great support we get from the Flint Hills communities help make Fort Riley the jewel that it is.”

