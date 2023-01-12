Economic Impact Summary demonstrates Fort Riley’s positive impact

The FBI says an Army soldier stationed at Fort Riley made plans to target a cell tower or news...
The FBI says an Army soldier stationed at Fort Riley made plans to target a cell tower or news station with a car bomb.(KWCH)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) -For a second consecutive year, the Fort Riley’s financial impact on the area topped $1.8 billion.

The annual Fort Riley Economic Impact Summary is now available. The summary reveals the economic impact of Fort Riley on the Central Flint Hills Region and the state of Kansas for the 2022 fiscal year.

The summary confirmed that Fort Riley remains the most prominent regional employer and remains among the top employers for the state of Kansas. Additionally, the installation serves a population of more than 62,000 Soldiers, family members, civilian employees, retirees, and veterans.

Col. Michael Foote, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said, “Fort Riley continues to have a positive impact on the economy of the Flint Hills region and is vitally important to the Kansas economy. At the same time, it’s important to note that the great support we get from the Flint Hills communities help make Fort Riley the jewel that it is.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck
Former university leader named to highest chair at Washburn
Brian Kosier
Alleged New York child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary...
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
Streets and roadways commanded lots of attention from crews on Thursday in the Topeka vicinity.
Downtown Topeka sidewalks also get attention on snowy, icy day
MLK March at the Capitol
MLK March at the Capitol
Survivors shared their voices today as Kansas legislators consider change in the state’s...
Child abuse survivors recount experiences in push to change Kansas statute of limitations
The last day for the Topeka Farm Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center also means the last...
Last day of Topeka’s 34th annual Farm Show