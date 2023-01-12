Eastern Kansas VA sets sessions to assist veterans with PACT Act

PACT Act Resource Meetings are set for Jan. 24 at VFW Post 1650 in Topeka, and Feb. 7 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More veterans may be eligible for health care and disability benefits under a law passed last summer called the PACT Act.

The Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System wants to make sure everyone who could be helped knows about it.

Eastern Kansas VA Health Care System Director Rudy Klopfer and Communications Director Sarah Dernovish visited Eye on NE Kansas to share more about who the PACT Act could help. They also detailed two upcoming informational meetings for veterans to learn how they could be eligible for additional benefits, ask any questions, and receive assistance.

All veterans are welcome at the sessions. The first is 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at VFW Post 1650, 3110 SW Huntoon, Topeka. The second is 9 a.m. to Noon Feb. 7 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort, 12305 150th Rd., Mayetta.

Veterans can learn more about the PACT Act at va.gov/PACT

