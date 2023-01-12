Downtown Topeka sidewalks also get attention on snowy, icy day

Snow and ice made for some slippery streets and roads Thursday in the Topeka area. This photo...
Snow and ice made for some slippery streets and roads Thursday in the Topeka area. This photo looks northeast from near S.W. 10th Avenue and Topeka Boulevard.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Streets and roadways commanded lots of attention from crews on Thursday in the Topeka vicinity.

So, too, did sidewalks in downtown Topeka.

Though only an inch of snow fell Thursday in Topeka, it was enough to cause some slippery conditions in and around the capital city -- on roads, streets and sidewalks.

Before 7 a.m., several people had already gotten their shovels out to scrape snow and ice off the sidewalks of  downtown Topeka, including in the 800 block of South Kansas Avenue.

Brendan Jensen, who lives downtown and has a building with a small business, was among those who was clearing the sidewalks early Thursday.

“I’m a proud resident of downtown and I also have this building, where we have Hunter and Lane, which is a small independent boutique,” " Jensen said while taking a break from shoveling. “These sidewalks are the lifeblood of small business in downtown, so we’re out here early in the morning, trying to keep them cleaned off and ready so that when people are walking around they feel safe enough to stop in and take a look around.”

Jensen commended Downtown Topeka Inc. for its work in getting sidewalks cleared of snow and ice, but added that he is glad to pitch in and help whenever he can.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures on Thursday contributed to ice and snow on streets and roads, contributing to slippery conditions that played a role in a number of crashes and slide-offs in the Topeka area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck
Former university leader named to highest chair at Washburn
Brian Kosier
Alleged New York child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

Lawrence crews respond to an apartment fire on Jan. 12, 2023.
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
FILE - Shriners donate circus tickets to Air National Guard
Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard
Shawnee Co. officials search for a man involved in a shooting on Jan. 10, 2023.
Officials identify man connected to New Year’s Eve shooting
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has released the fiscal year 2024 budget plan with the intention of...
‘Axing Your Taxes’ takes forefront of Gov.’s 2024 budget plan
Captain Larry Feuerborn
Flags ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen Wichita firefighter