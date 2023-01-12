Downtown Topeka sidewalks also get attention on snowy, icy day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Streets and roadways commanded lots of attention from crews on Thursday in the Topeka vicinity.

So, too, did sidewalks in downtown Topeka.

Though only an inch of snow fell Thursday in Topeka, it was enough to cause some slippery conditions in and around the capital city -- on roads, streets and sidewalks.

Before 7 a.m., several people had already gotten their shovels out to scrape snow and ice off the sidewalks of downtown Topeka, including in the 800 block of South Kansas Avenue.

Brendan Jensen, who lives downtown and has a building with a small business, was among those who was clearing the sidewalks early Thursday.

“I’m a proud resident of downtown and I also have this building, where we have Hunter and Lane, which is a small independent boutique,” " Jensen said while taking a break from shoveling. “These sidewalks are the lifeblood of small business in downtown, so we’re out here early in the morning, trying to keep them cleaned off and ready so that when people are walking around they feel safe enough to stop in and take a look around.”

Jensen commended Downtown Topeka Inc. for its work in getting sidewalks cleared of snow and ice, but added that he is glad to pitch in and help whenever he can.

Meanwhile, freezing temperatures on Thursday contributed to ice and snow on streets and roads, contributing to slippery conditions that played a role in a number of crashes and slide-offs in the Topeka area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.