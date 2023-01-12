Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the Bipartisan Social Security Commission Act. He said the legislation would address the long-term solvency of Social Security.

“Social Security isn’t just another program. It’s a promise made to American seniors, and Congress must work to ensure that promise is kept,” Rep. LaTurner said. “If we don’t take action, Social Security will soon lack the funding to pay retirees their hard-earned benefits. I am proud to join Rep. Cole in reintroducing the Bipartisan Social Security Commission Act, which focuses on commonsense solutions to save Social Security and helps guarantee Kansans get the benefits they deserve.”

According to the Social Security and Medicare Boards of Trustees 2022 Annual Report, absent policy changes, Social Security’s combined trust funds will be exhausted by 2035. Modeled after the 1983 Social Security Commission, he said the legislation would create a bicameral and bipartisan commission to ensure the program is fully funded for decades to come.

“The solvency of Social Security is at a critical point, and millions of Americans who have paid into this program throughout their working lives may not receive the money they deserve,” said Cole. “It is time for Congress to address this issue in earnest, or these funds will dry up and leave millions of American seniors at risk. That is why my first action in the 118th Congress is the reintroduction of the Bipartisan Social Security Commission Act to find commonsense solutions that will ensure the long-term survival of this program. I am proud to join Representative LaTurner on the reintroduction of this important legislation and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to save Social Security.”

Specifically, LaTurner indicated the legislation would provide for a 13-member commission with 12 appointed by leadership from both parties. Two of the congressional appointees must be non-elected experts. It would also be chaired by a 13th appointee named by the President.

Within one year of its first meeting, the legislation requires the committee to report to Congress on the 75-year health of Social Security and provide recommendations for how to improve the program. It will be required to have a minimum of nine votes, which guarantees bipartisan consensus.

Lastly, LaTurner noted the legislation based on the commission’s plan would then receive expedited consideration in Congress for an up or down vote.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

