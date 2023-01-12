Civil rights advocate shares message he’ll bring to Topeka’s Living the Dream banquet

Rev. Markel Hutchins founded Movement Forward. He'll be in Topeka for Saturday's annual Living the Dream banquet
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue all week in Topeka.

Living the Dream hosts its annual scholarship and awards banquet Saturday night, with a keynote speech from Rev. Markel Hutchins. He is from Atlanta and founded the group Movement Forward.

Rev. Hutchings spoke with 13′s Melissa Brunner via Zoom for an interview for Eye on NE Kansas. He shared a bit about the message he’ll share, and how he was influenced by growing up around civil rights leaders who worked with Dr. King, including his widow, Coretta Scott King.

Saturday night’s banquet is sold out, but Living the Dream invites you to their other events. Those include a community worship service at 7 p.m. Sunday at New Mount Zion Church, 2801 SW Indiana Ave. Monday evening is the 29th annual Community Celebration and Soup Dinner. The free event is taking place at New Life Baptist Church, 3601 SW 10th Ave. It will feature remarks from Topeka Public Schools’ Dr. Beryl New, and Laquanda Jacobs, who was freed from prison through the Innocence Project.

You can find the full event schedule and details at ltdtopeka.com.

