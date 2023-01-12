City of Manhattan opens search for new Parks and Rec. Director

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has officially opened applications and begun the hunt for a new director of its Parks and Recreation Department.

Officials with the City of Manhattan say on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that they seek a dynamic, innovative and politically brilliant leader for the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department.

The City noted that the Parks and Recreation Director position officially opened for applications on Tuesday on the Strategic Government Resources application portal. The portal helps the City search for and screen candidates.

Officials indicated that Assistant Director Wyatt Thompson had filled the position on an interim basis since the May 2022 retirement of former director Eddie Eastes.

“We’re excited to bring on a potential candidate who can engage and build strong relationships throughout the community, and bring a fresh perspective in examining the current and future needs of the community and department,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers, who will supervise the new director. “Manhattan’s Parks and Recreation Department strives to provide the community with the highest level of service possible.”

According to City staff, MPRD provides amenities and services to Manhattan residents and visitors. The incoming director will ensure the department establishes, preserves and manages public parks and recreational resources to develop chances for play, health and wellness, entertainment, skill development, socialization and enjoyment for everyone.

Officials said they would like a director who is:

A hands-on, solution-oriented leader that thrives in a fast-paced, high-performing environment.

A strategic thinker who clearly sees the big picture and can articulate that long-term vision in the context of day-to-day operations.

A highly collaborative leader with a team-oriented management style who can cultivate a culture of mentorship, empowerment and accountability.

An individual well versed in budget development, grants procurement and the administration of capital projects.

The City indicated that applications for the position will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A first review will be held the following week with interviews planned in early March. The final hiring announcement is expected to come in April.

