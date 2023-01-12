Child abuse survivors recount experiences in push to change Kansas statute of limitations

Sen. Cindy Holscher and Rep. Mark Schreiber said lawmakers are looking into extending Kansas’...
Sen. Cindy Holscher and Rep. Mark Schreiber said lawmakers are looking into extending Kansas’ statute of limitations on child sex abuse as they introduced four survivors.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Survivors shared their voices today as Kansas legislators consider change in the state’s prosecution of child sex abuse.

The conference comes days after a KBI investigation into clergy abuse claims identified nearly 200 clergy members suspected of child sex crimes.

Sen. Cindy Holscher and Rep. Mark Schreiber said lawmakers are looking into extending Kansas’ statute of limitations on child sex abuse as they introduced four survivors. Each of them shared their experiences, and the conclusion that the current timetable is unreasonable.

“It’s allowing predators to continue walking the streets because they made by a random date without anyone telling on them,” Tess Ramirez said.

“I froze, to this day I feel horrible I wasn’t strong enough to do more,” Kim Bergman. “Unfortunately, no one ever told me there was a timeclock on seeking justice for my abuse.”

“With passage of this bill, it will give other survivors time to hold their abusers accountable,” Lisa Patterson said.

Of the 188 clergy members identified in that report, only 30 cases were referred to local prosecutors. The report noted the most common reason many of the cases were not pursued is due to passing the statute of limitations.

