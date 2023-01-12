Blue Cross announces results of annual United Way campaign

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas reveals the results of its annual United Way giving campaign.

Topeka-based Blue Cross employees and retirees have, collectively, donated $212,888.36 to the United Way of Kaw Valley -- that amount includes $50,000 from the BCBS Foundation.

Blue Cross normally holds its campaign during the fall at its many offices in Wichita, Salina, Hutchinson, and Topeka. While also raising money for the organization, the Blue Cross employees also took the time to volunteer during its campaign. Blue Cross president and CEO Matt All said that contributing to the United Way will positively benefit the community.

”That’s a big number but what that really means is that there is going to be food on tables, there are going to be books that kids can read,” said All “There are gonna be all sorts of things that wouldn’t be there but for our employee’s contributions.”

Overall, Blue Cross has donated almost $270,000 to United Ways across the state of Kansas.

