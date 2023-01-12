100-year-old fulfills dream of graduating high school, receives diploma

A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.
A woman in New York has fulfilled her dream of graduating high school, even at 100 years old.(Spencerport Central School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (Gray News) - A New York woman is a high school graduate at 100 years old.

According to the Spencerport Central School District, 100-year-old Pearl Neumann received her high school diploma in a memorable ceremony in December 2022.

School representatives said Neumann grew up in Spencerport but was unable to complete high school due to working on her family farm.

Neumann shared that she has been devoted to family, work, and volunteer service over the years. However, despite her successes, she regretted not receiving her diploma.

The Spencerport Central School District said Neumann fulfilled her dream of receiving her diploma and she will be included in the class of 2023 display.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Crews close K-4 Highway following a wreck on Jan. 10, 2023.
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital
Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region

Latest News

Charlene Patton receives the Friend of Soy award from the Kansas Soybean Assoc. during a...
KS Soybean Assoc. honors supporters
Charlene Patton receives the Friend of Soy award from the Kansas Soybean Assoc. during a...
KS Soybean Assoc. honors supporters
A computer glitch caused major cancellations.
Travelers react to FAA flight delays, cancellations
Three flights were impacted. Two Dallas flights were delayed and one Chicago flight was...
Manhattan Regional Airport experiences delays that occurred across the country