Wednesday forecast: Mild this afternoon, rain and snow likely tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will remain several degrees above average today with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s across northeast Kansas. Winds should be fairly light at 5 to 15 mph from the northeast. A mostly sunny sky this morning is expected to become mostly cloudy later today as a storm system approaches the area. Scattered rain showers may develop after 6 PM. As temperatures fall this evening, the rain will change to snow.

Snow is expected to exit the area before sunrise on Thursday. Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, the snow should not last for more than a few hours at any one location. A dusting to 1″ of snowfall accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, though a few slick roadways cannot be ruled out early Thursday morning.

Wind chills in the teens early Thursday morning (WIBW)

Temperatures will turn colder behind the departing system. With a strong northerly wind at 10 to 20 mph, the air is expected to feel like the teens Thursday morning. Clouds should gradually decrease throughout the day. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday.

The cooldown is not expected to last long. Highs will return to the upper 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday. Most of the weekend is looking dry, but another storm system may bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to parts of northeast Kansas Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

Today: Increasing clouds. High 50. Winds NE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers in the evening, changing to light snow overnight; breezy. Low 28. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch possible.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds; breezy. High 37. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low 18. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 37. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low 24. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 48. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; breezy. High 55. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

