Washburn University opens registration for student Piano Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration is now open for Washburn University’s Piano Day for K-12 students in the Capital City.

Washburn University says its Department of Music will host its Washburn Piano Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 for students in grades kindergarten - 12. The event will cost $10 per piano student and students may register to attend now.

“As students are preparing for spring piano recitals and competitions, Washburn Piano Day provides piano students grades K-12 an opportunity to try out repertoire in a semi-public performance setting and receive valuable feedback from Washburn University piano faculty and music major judges,” said Dr. Lucy Tan, Washburn University Department of Music director of keyboard studies/applied piano and faculty advisor for the Washburn Piano and Organ Society.

Washburn noted that a performance schedule will be emailed to participants ahead of the date of the festival. Each performance will be held in the Choral Room in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on Washburn’s campus. The registration deadline is Feb. 7.

The University indicated that pianists will be required to follow these guidelines:

The student will perform one or two pieces by memory - the second is optional.

The student will provide a copy of the score to the judges.

The study and accompanying teacher or guardian will arrive and check in at the front desk outside of the Choral Room at least 10 minutes before their assigned time.

Any student who arrives early will have access to warm-up rooms after checking in.

Students should dress appropriately. Busienss-casual is recommended.

Teachers, family and friends are welcome to listen, but the student may choose to have only their teacher and judges in the room.

All students will get comments, ratings and certificates from a panel of judges. Ribbons of special recognition will be given to the highest-performing students.

Students will collect the above materials after their performances at a designated time that will be shared closer to Feb. 11.

Photos may be taken of students and faculty at the events. Photos may be used on social media and promotional websites to further support the Washburn University Department of Music. A photo release form will be provided at check-in.

To register for Washburn Piano Day, click HERE.

