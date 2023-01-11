Washburn Rural hooper named a McDonald’s All American Games nominee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural’s Brooklyn DeLeye, in her basketball capacity, has been named a McDonald’s All American Games nominee and will now compete to play in the nation’s premiere showcase.

McDonald’s says Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the day marks another defining moment in basketball history as 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for a chance to shine on one of the sport’s elite stages - the McDonald’s All American Games.

The company noted that nominees include one athlete from Topeka, Brooklyn DeLeye, a Washburn Rural High School student, as she follows in the footsteps of legendary players who have given their all on the court.

McDonald’s indicated that players were nominated by their high school coach, athletic director, principal, or a member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based on certain criteria.

DeLeye and her class of nominees will join a legendary group of athletes who, over 40 years, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premier showcase - including Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Steward and more famous hoopers.

McDonald’s noted that the top 24 girls and the top 24 boys will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on NBA Today between 3 and 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and announced across the network’s various digital platforms.

The boys’ game will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 27 on ESPN2. The girls’ game will air at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 on ESPN2.

