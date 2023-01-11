Washburn Rural earns two wins over Topeka High

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues kept their winning ways going Tuesday Night against the Trojans.

The boys won 54-52 while the girls took home a 47-46 win. Jack Bachelor had 17 for Washburn Rural and Jacob Hirschi had 11.

Brooklyn DeLeye had 17 for the girls and MaRyah Lutz dropped 11 in a ranked matchup. Kiki Smith led Topeka High with 16 points.

