Washburn Rural earns two wins over Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues kept their winning ways going Tuesday Night against the Trojans.

The boys won 54-52 while the girls took home a 47-46 win. Jack Bachelor had 17 for Washburn Rural and Jacob Hirschi had 11.

Brooklyn DeLeye had 17 for the girls and MaRyah Lutz dropped 11 in a ranked matchup. Kiki Smith led Topeka High with 16 points.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.