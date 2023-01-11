Wamego Health Center celebrates half a decade with no major safety concerns

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Health Center has gone half a decade with no major safety concerns, positioning it to focus on its culture of safety.

Ascension Via Christi says on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that Wamego Health Center recently celebrated its fifth year straight with no major safety events. It said a major safety event is defined as an occurrence at the hospital that causes significant harm to a patient.

“We have a great connection with our community here in Wamego, Pottawatomie County, Wabaunsee County and beyond,” said Brian Howells, Hospital Administrator. “It’s not just patients that we are taking care of, it’s our neighbors, friends and family.”

Howells credited the milestone to the culture of safety that the hospital and its staff have created.

“We are blessed to have great support from Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan as well as the City of Wamego,” Howell noted. “That support ensures that we have outstanding healthcare that meets the needs of our amazing community.”

Ascension indicated that the achievement allows the health center to continue to provide high standards of close-to-home care to the community.

For more information about Wamego Health Center, click HERE.

