Walmart hopes to positively impact Kansans health with upcoming Wellness Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart is hoping to make a positive impact on the health of Kansans with its upcoming Wellness Day - the first of 2023.

With the beginning of a new year, Walmart says it has invited customers to start down a healthier path with its first Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Customers will be able to get free health screenings for glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations such as against the flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more.

Walmart noted that Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers but also by providing tools and resources to seek care and improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The superstore megachain indicated that knowing health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows residents to make decisions and track progress. It said Wellness Day is a great time for customers to learn about its health and wellness solutions and take advantage of free screenings and affordable immunizations.

Walmart said select stores will also feature vision screenings and in-store giveaways as well as demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access specialized services. Wellness Day events will feature the following resources administered by qualified professionals:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella, varicella, whooping cough, hepatitis A & B and more

No cost to patients COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

Walmart said more than 4,600 pharmacies across the nation will host Wellness Day events on Saturday. To find a free event in your neighborhood, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.