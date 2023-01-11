Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka

Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and Topeka police officers responded to the scene.

A sheriff’s K-9 unit tracked down two individuals, who were taken into custody.

Officers remained on the scene as of 5:30 a.m. searching for the third person.

The search was taking place near a large grain elevator and Union Pacific railroad tracks just north of N.W. Silver Lake Road and Brickyard Road.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
The Gas & Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
Crews close K-4 Highway following a wreck on Jan. 10, 2023.
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Washburn Rural's Jacob Hirschi
Junior Blues earn sweep over Trojans
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell
K-State MBB takes down OSU
Washburn Rural's Brooklyn DeLeye
Washburn Rural girls defeat Topeka High