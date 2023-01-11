Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said.

The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and Topeka police officers responded to the scene.

A sheriff’s K-9 unit tracked down two individuals, who were taken into custody.

Officers remained on the scene as of 5:30 a.m. searching for the third person.

The search was taking place near a large grain elevator and Union Pacific railroad tracks just north of N.W. Silver Lake Road and Brickyard Road.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.