Topeka woman faces arson charges for multiple grass fires

The Topeka Fire Department responded to three grass fires on Tuesday, January 10, and...
The Topeka Fire Department responded to three grass fires on Tuesday, January 10, and information discovered in the investigation lead to the arrest of one Topeka female accused of causing the fires.(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to three grass fires on Tuesday, January 10, and the investigation lead to the arrest of one Topeka woman accused of causing the fires.

Just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, TFD firefighters were called to respond to a grass fire in the 1500 block of SW Cheyenne Hills Rd. Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it damaged structures nearby.

TFD said that soon after they arrived, fire crews were also called to the 5800 block of SW Drury Ln. To extinguish a fire near an assisted living facility. TFD’s report said firefighters quickly extinguished that fire with the help of staff on-site.

Then after that fire call, there was another grass fire reported in the 1400 block of SW Glendale Dr. Fire crews south of Topeka were called to assist with the grass fire while TFD extinguished the other grass fires.

Upon further investigation, a description of a suspect that allegedly started the fires was obtained, located, and questioned. According to the fire department, investigators determined that the suspect was allegedly responsible.

The suspect, Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka, was arrested by a Topeka Fire Investigator with the help of a Topeka Police officer and the Chief of Investigations from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office. Knoxsah was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and now faces three counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

The Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit conducted a preliminary investigation into the cause of the fires, and the unit classified the fires as incendiary.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
The Gas & Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
Crews close K-4 Highway following a wreck on Jan. 10, 2023.
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.

Latest News

Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws
FILE - Wamego Health Center
Wamego Health Center celebrates half a decade with no major safety concerns
FILE
Calling all Coaches: First Tee - Greater Topeka on the hunt for youth mentors
FILE - Kansas State House
Small businesses urge Kansas Legislature to keep them in mind this session