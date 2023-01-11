Topeka Fire Dept. drops EMT-certification for recruits, will include in training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department hopes dropping a long-time hiring requisite will increase recruiting.

The agency for the first time in its history will not require trainees to be EMT-certified. Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips said EMT training will now be included in a recruit’s initial training with TFD, and that the change removes a barrier for people interested in joining the department.

“In an effort to reach all segments of our community with our recruiting of new firefighters, the Topeka Fire Department will now hire individuals who do not have their EMT certification and will include that as part of their initial recruit training” said Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips. “This is another way for us to attract the best and brightest and we see this change as a way to remove a potential barrier for those who have interest in joining our ranks.”

Chief Phillips also notes two upcoming entry-level exams coming up soon for the Fall 2023 Recruit Academy. TFD is holding those exams January 20 and 28. You can find more information on those here.

