Tips roll in about Lyon Co. poaching cases, arrests yet to be made

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case.

KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.

Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve indicated that many residents have offered tips since an incident near Roads 70 and X on Nov. 6, followed by an incident near Roads 170 and T about 10 days later. In the latter, the hunter allegedly spotlighted the animal before a high-powered rifle was used to shoot in the direction of I-35 with vehicles traveling on the highway at the time.

Scheve has not released any suspect information, however, he has asked residents for more tips as the cases continue. If anyone has information about either case, they should report it to Game Wardens at 620-43-9873.

KVOE noted that penalties for poaching can range from fines and restitution to gun forfeiture and the revocation of hunting privileges for years with a conviction.

