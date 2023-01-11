‘Superintendent of the Year,’ retiring in 2023, recognized by board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, January 11, the State Board of Education recognized this year’s superintendent of the year, which was announced back in October 2022 to be USD 252 superintendent Mike Argabright.

The Southern Lyon Co. District superintendent received his award certificate Wednesday from the Kansas Board of Education and told 13 NEWS he feels blessed to earn this honor.

“It is beyond humbling,” said Argabright. “I get the opportunity to stand alongside great superintendents every day, and so just being a part of that is important to me, and I am very blessed to be recognized.”

This is just in time because, in December, Argabright announced his retirement from the district. He will continue his role as superintendent until the end of his contract – his last day will be June 30, 2023.

Argabright said that during his time as the USD 252 superintendent, he has seen the district receive many incredible opportunities, and he met with great people, educators, and patrons that want the best for the district and their students.

“I think small districts have opportunities to do things in rural districts,” said Argabright. “Those good people wear a lot of hats, but they also pride themselves in that, and they know that is part of the picture of it, and so just taking on new things is always rewarding cause your kids are excited, and that makes you excited about it. I am just very appreciative and proud of our school district -- Southern Lyon Co. We have great people, we have a great board, and great patrons and they support us, they push us, they challenge us, but they want the best for their kids, and I am just proud to be a part of that.”

Since this is Argabright’s last year with the district, 13 NEWS asked the superintendent what he sees for the future of education and the issues that need to be resolved, including the shortage of educators.

“Yeah, that is our biggest challenge right now, in my professional opinion, is getting a better, larger pool of professional educators -- starting with the classroom,” said Argabright. “We have shortages in all areas with administrators and superintendents, but we have to start with teachers, and we need good teachers. These people, across the state and across the nation, are preparing kids for every profession there is in this world, and some that are just being created. That is how important that role is, and we need the best of the best and we need to be encouraging the best of the best to get into this profession.”

