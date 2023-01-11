Poetry competition kicks off week of MLK Day events in Topeka

Topeka students shared their poetry in a competition held by Living the Dream.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization’s week-long MLK celebration kicked off Tuesday night.

Topeka students shared their poetry in a competition held by Living the Dream. The group says the event is just one way they want to engage the community to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I think it’s important we don’t forget the legacy of Dr. King and what he stood for, LTD Business Partners Chair Cindy White said. We should try to do something on Monday to be of service, so if there’s volunteer opportunities in our community, please get out and make yourself available.”

Living the Dream has a slate of events planned through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, next Monday.

