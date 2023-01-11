Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws

(WJHG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.

The EPA indicated that the use of led paint at Superior Restoration and Construction LLC of Overland Park, Kan., will require it to pay $44,680. Meanwhile, Askins Development Group LLC of St. Louis, Mo., has been ordered to pay $42,003.

“Lead is a pernicious contaminant that is particularly harmful to children, and renovation companies that violate lead-based paint regulations must be held accountable,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “EPA will vigorously pursue recalcitrant violators who refuse to resolve noncompliance in a cooperative way.”

In each case, the EPA alleged that the renovators failed to comply with regulations to reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure. Both companies also failed to respond to multiple attempts by the Agency to discuss resolutions of the violations - including failure to answer administrative complaints.

In her rulings, EPA Regional Judicial Officer Karina Borromeo said she found the companies were liable by default for multiple violations - including failure to obtain EPA renovator certification and failure to assign a certified renovator before any renovations are made to a house built before 1978.

Borromeo also noted that the companies were also found in violation of multiple work practice requirements. She said those could result in exposure to hazardous lead dust.

The Agency indicated that lead-contaminated dust from chipped or peeling lead-based paint in homes built before 1978 is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels in children. Infants and children are especially vulnerable as their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead.

The EPA noted that infants and children can be exposed to multiple sources and could experience irreversible and lifelong health effects. It said lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint deteriorates or is disturbed.

The Agency said reducing childhood lead exposure and the associated health impacts is one of its top priorities.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
The Gas & Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
Crews close K-4 Highway following a wreck on Jan. 10, 2023.
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.

Latest News

FILE - Wamego Health Center
Wamego Health Center celebrates half a decade with no major safety concerns
Walmart Wellness Day customer waiting to have blood work done
Walmart hopes to positively impact Kansans health with upcoming Wellness Day
Dr. Steve Seals
Quick action key in saving lives following cardiac arrest
CPR
Quick action key in saving lives following cardiac arrest