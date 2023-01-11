One behind bars after knife pulled during North Topeka fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife during a fight in North Topeka.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Paramore St. with reports of a disturbance.
When officials arrived, they said they found several residents had gotten into an argument and found that the suspect, identified as Dakota J. Bloomer, 22, of Topeka, had gotten into a fistfight with another individual. During the fight, Bloomer allegedly threatened the other party with a knife.
TPD noted that Bloomer was arrested and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
bloomer remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond.
