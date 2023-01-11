Ocean temperatures reach another record high, report says

A shot of the California coast is seen in this file photo. Scientists said the oceans broke...
A shot of the California coast is seen in this file photo. Scientists said the oceans broke another temperature record in 2022.(Source: KTLA via Pool/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
(AP) - It’s another troubling sign of climate change, scientists said.

A new study shows ocean temperatures hit their highest levels on record for the fourth straight year in 2022.

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, found the five hottest years for the world’s oceans all happened in the past six years, and oceans are warming at a faster rate.

The researchers have examined temperatures from the ocean surface to about 6,500 feet deep going back to the 1950s.

Oceans are a good indicator of the impact of climate change because they are less affected by seasonal changes and day-to-day weather cycles than air temperatures.

They also absorb most of the world’s heat.

