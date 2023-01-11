NOTO Arts Center holding flash sale to make way for remodeling

Some of the available items include furniture, art supplies, building materials, and even a water heater.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts Center is hoping people will come check out some of their items so they can get started on building a new artist studio.

The Arts Center is currently closed until February for renovations, but members of the public can still drop by and ring the doorbell for entry if they are interested in buying anything for sale.

Program and Communications director Staci Ogle says the Art Center is transforming the basement into an artist studio.

She is excited to create a space that will allow artists in Topeka to work on their craft.

“The basement renovations are the next step for us to be able to take it to the next level and we’re excited about those opportunities. We want to continue to bring arts down here and give artists opportunities to work and showcase their artwork,” said Ogle.

The flash sale will last until Friday, and the art studio should be finished in about a year.

