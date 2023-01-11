No. 11 K-State finishes strong to beat OSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The newly ranked Wildcats take care of business against Oklahoma State, taking home a 65-57 win.

Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson scored the first six points for the ‘Cats, a duo that’s been lighting it up over the last several weeks.

It was only 6-4 K-State with over five minutes into the game and they shot just 3-11 for over six minutes into the game. OSU took a 10-9 lead about seven minutes in the game thanks to a three from Caleb Asberry then it was extended to 13-9 thanks to another three from Asberry. The rest of the half would remain fairly even, K-State heading into the second down 32-30.

A lone goal by OSU started the second half, before Nowell, Ismael Massoud, Desi Sills and Johnson all chipped in for an 10-0 run to get K-State up 40-34. OSU would get get just a single point behind K-State, 42-41, before the Wildcats took off to a consistent 10-point lead for several minutes. A rash of misses would wipe away that lead, however, as OSU caught back up in the back end of the period. K-State, though, finished strong on their way to a 65-57 victory over the Cowboys.

Nowell led the team with a 20-point performance, while Johnson and Sills also entered double digits on the night.

