NFIB: Small business optimism drops in face of December holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Federation of Independent Businesses reported that small business optimism dropped in December which marks one year that optimism fell below the 49-year average.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses says that its Small Business Optimism Index dropped 2.1 points in December bringing the total to 89.8. This marks the 12th straight month below the 49-year average of 98.

The NFIB noted that owners who expect better business conditions over the next six months dropped by 8 points from November to a net 51%. It also said inflation remains the single most important business issue with 32% of owners who reported it as their top problem.

“Overall, small business owners are not optimistic about 2023 as sales and business conditions are expected to deteriorate,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Owners are managing several economic uncertainties and persistent inflation and they continue to make business and operational changes to compensate.”

While state-specific data is unavailable, NFIB State Director Dan Murray described his own challenges of owning and operating a small business in the Sunflower State.

“Facing escalating prices, a crushing worker shortage, and a looming recession, there’s no question why more than half of small business owners are pessimistic about future business conditions. Hopefully, legislators will be able to work together to stabilize our economic recovery and provide relief for Main Street.”

The NFIB indicated that key findings include:

41% of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill - down three points from November, but historically very high.

The net percent of owners raising average selling prices decreased eight points to a net 43%, which is historically high.

The net percent of owners who expect real sales to be higher worsened by two points from November to a net negative 10%.

The Federation’s monthly jobs report indicated that owners’ plans to add positions remain elevated with a net 17% planning to create new jobs in the next three months. Overall, it said 55% of owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in December while 93% of those reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they needed to fill.

The report also found that 55% of owners reported capital outlays in the last 6 months. Of those who made expenditures, it said 37% reported spending on new equipment, 22% acquired new vehicles and 12% spent money for new fixtures and furniture. Meanwhile, 11% improved or expanded facilities and 4% acquired a new building or land for expansion. Lastly, 23% plan capital outlays in the next few months.

According to the report, a net negative 8% of owners reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down one point from November. It said the next percent of owners who expect higher real sales volumes dropped two points to a net negative 10%.

The Federation reported that the net percent of owners who reported inventory increases also declined by five points to a net 0%. It said 15% reported increases in stocks and 16% reported reductions. Meanwhile, 23% reported that supply chain disruptions have had a significant impact on their business while another 30% reported a moderate impact and 32% reported a mild impact. Only 13% reported no impacts from recent supply chain disruptions.

The report noted that a net 1% of owners viewed current inventory stocks as “too low” in December, which is up three points from November - an overall good balance. By industry, it said shortages are reported most frequently in manufacturing, 13%, then retail, 12%, transportation, 12%, and agriculture, 11%. It said a net negative 4% of owners plan inventory investment in the coming months.

According to the Federation, the net percentage of owners who raise average selling prices decreased eight points from November to a net 43% - the lowest level since May 2021. Unadjusted, it said 12% reported lower average selling prices and 51% reported higher average selling prices. It said price hikes were the most frequent in wholesale, manufacturing, construction and transportation. It also said a net 24% of owners continue to plan on price hikes, down 10 points from November.

Seasonally adjusted, the report found a net 44% of owners reported raising wages. A net 27% plan to raise wages in the next three months, which is down one point from November. Meanwhile, 8% cited labor costs as their top business problem and 23% said that labor quality was their top issue.

The NFIB noted that the frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 30%, which is down eight points from November. Among owners who reported lower profits, it said 30% blamed the rise in the cost of materials, 24% blamed weaker sales, 12% cited labor costs, 9% cited lower prices, 8% cited the usual seasonal change and 3% cited higher taxes or regulatory costs. For owners who reported higher profits, it said 43% credited sales volumes, 18% cited higher prices and 17% cited usual seasonal change.

Lastly, the Federation reported that 2% of owners indicated all their borrowing needs were not satisfied. It said 25% reported all credit needs were met and 62% said they were not interested in a loan. However, loan interest rates have risen substantially from an average of 5% in January 2022, to 7.7% in December.

To view the full report, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.