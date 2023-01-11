Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.

The City noted that Topeka Blvd. and Kansas Ave. will be reduced to a single lane of travel with periodic interruptions. Flagging operations will be in place to maintain the flow of traffic.

Staff indicated that the operation would begin at around 11 p.m. and run through midnight and will take about four hours to complete.

