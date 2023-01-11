Mark Hatesohl named new mayor of Manhattan for 2023

Hatesohl is going to continue the many projects going on to keep Manhattan a great place.
Hatesohl is going to continue the many projects going on to keep Manhattan a great place.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark Hatesohl will take the title of mayor for the second time as his first was back in 2008.

Hatesohl says this time around will be a little different as his children have grown so he will be able to go to many more events and meetings around the community. He said he’s proud to be the face of Manhattan.

“Well, it’s really an honor to be the mayor of Manhattan because people across the state love Manhattan whether it’s because of k-state and k-state football or sports or athletics or aggieville and so whenever I go across the state to visit people for different events they’re always like, “oh yeah we love Manhattan” and being able to be sort of the face of Manhattan, to some degree, is really a nice thing,” said Hatesohl.

Hatesohl says he plans to continue to work on the many projects making Manhattan a great place.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
The Gas & Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

Latest News

Topeka Farm Show
An agreement between the EPA and the company that owns the Keystone pipeline has been reached...
Agreement reached following breach of Clean Water Act, Keystone oil spill
One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that closed K-4, northeast of Topeka.
3-vehicle injury accident closes K-4 northeast of Topeka
Kansas lawmakers back in action for 2023 session