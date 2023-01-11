Mark Hatesohl named new mayor of Manhattan for 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark Hatesohl will take the title of mayor for the second time as his first was back in 2008.

Hatesohl says this time around will be a little different as his children have grown so he will be able to go to many more events and meetings around the community. He said he’s proud to be the face of Manhattan.

“Well, it’s really an honor to be the mayor of Manhattan because people across the state love Manhattan whether it’s because of k-state and k-state football or sports or athletics or aggieville and so whenever I go across the state to visit people for different events they’re always like, “oh yeah we love Manhattan” and being able to be sort of the face of Manhattan, to some degree, is really a nice thing,” said Hatesohl.

Hatesohl says he plans to continue to work on the many projects making Manhattan a great place.

