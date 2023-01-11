Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice gives State of the Judiciary address

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Chief Justice Marla Luckert told a joint session of the Legislature that Kansas courts continue working to meet the state’s needs.

“I’m equally proud to be a part of the judicial branch judges and employees,” said Luckert. “They’re innovation, perseverence and hard work brought the Kansas Judicial branch national recognition in 2022.”

She highlighted efforts on expanding specialty courts for veterans and drug and alcohol offenders.

“5 counties have a veterans treatment court including one that started last month and two that are starting this month,” said Luckert. “Each of these new courts is in a district where you added judges that gave us the bandwidth to conduct these time intensive dockets that help veterans and others in specialty courts.”

Chief Justice Luckert stressed, however, the dire need for attorneys in rural Kansas based on 2020 and 2021 census data.

“We estimate rural Kansas collectively has only 25 percent of the attorneys needed to meet demand,” said Luckert. “Judges across the state report they cannot find attorneys to appoint when the law requires them to do so and your neighbors struggle to find an attorney to help with legal issues.”

She says urban attorneys are using technology to assist, but that is not an ideal solution. She hopes the new Rural Attorney Initiative can assist with recruiting. Lastly, she thanked the legislature for their support in raising judicial employee and judge pay and for hiring new judges.

“You brought judicial employee salaries to 2021 market rates and provided a cost of living increase,” said Luckert. “You also increased salaries for judicial positions. Finally, based on a weighted case load study conducted by the national center for state courts, you funded 23 new judge positions to relieve strained district court capacity.”

While she did not provide a figure for the pay increase, she said it will make Kansas judicial jobs more competitive.

