Kansas Congressman named to one of most influential U.S. House committees

Congressman Jake LaTurner
Congressman Jake LaTurner(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner has been named to one of the most influential committees in the House - the House Appropriations Committee.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he was named to the House Appropriations Committee for the 118th Congress. members of the House Republican Steering Committee made the appointment.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by my colleagues to serve on the House Appropriations Committee,” said Rep. LaTurner. “Kansans deserve a seat at the table to ensure our hard-earned tax dollars are being spent responsibly in Washington. I look forward to working with Chairwoman Granger and the rest of my colleagues on the committee to deliver results for communities across Kansas.”

LaTurner noted that the House Appropriations Committee is responsible for funding the federal government and deciding how American tax dollars are spent. He said the influential committee touches on a wide range of issues that impact the U.S. - including national defense, agriculture, energy, healthcare, border security and more.

