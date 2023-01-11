Hill’s to depart from Capital City, make a home in the Greater KC region

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition will depart the Capital City as it makes a new home for its global and U.S. headquarters in the Greater Kansas City region instead.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that it will expand its Kansas footprint and relocate its global and U.S. headquarters to Overland Park. The move will create a new hub in the Greater Kansas City area.

Hill’s said it will continue to invest in its global science, technology and manufacturing hubs in Topeka. However, the move is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company’s Topeka presence includes its Pet Nutrition Center - a 170-acre research and development campus in North Topeka - which includes the new Small Paws Innovation Center - a $30 million, 25,000-square-foot facility that opened in late 2021.

Additionally, Hill’s said its Topeka and Emporia manufacturing sites will remain in place, as well as a new manufacturing site in Tonganoxie which is expected to open in 2023.

Hill’s noted that it will continue to support its community partners in the Capital City as well as the Topeka community as it expands its charitable efforts to the Greater KC region.

“We are proud to extend our 75-year history in the Sunflower State. We will continue investing in our science, innovation and manufacturing hubs in Topeka - while expanding our footprint with the creation of a new hub for our Global and U.S. headquarters in the Greater Kansas City area,” said John Hazlin, President and CEO of Hill’s Pet Nutrition. “This marks an important step in our global growth as we work to meet the growing demand for our science-led pet nutrition.”

The company indicated that it held an extensive search in the Midwest region before it chose the Aspiria Campus site in Overland Park. The office design will feature a more modern concept to create a modern approach to the workplace - including an on-site dog park.

As a global company, Hill’s said the centralized location will provide a closer location to the Kansas City International Airport, as well as greater access to the benefits of a major metropolitan area.

