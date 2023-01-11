Good Kids: Zach Jowers, Seaman High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The high-flying efforts of an aspiring aerospace professional earn our Good Kids spotlight this week.

Zach Jowers is a senior at Seaman High School. We met him in early December, when he organized a ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ at a Seaman basketball game to benefit Toys for Tots. It was a project of the school’s National Honor Society. He’s president of the group this year.

But that’s not all. He was part of a Good Kids segment last June, recognized those who were elected as officers at Kansas Boys State.

Zach also takes part in cross country, wrestling, track, and Future Business Leaders of America. He has applied for the Air Force Academy, where he hopes to study aerospace engineering.

His AP Calculus teacher told us Zach is a complete young man: he’s intelligent, has drive and determination, plus a generous heart - all making him a role model for his peers.

