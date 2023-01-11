Four Hornets earn All-America honors

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 9-3 finish and a bowl victory, Emporia State football racks up more positive news.

The Don Hansen Division II All-America Team has four members:

Punter Ross Brungardt, Quarterback Braden Gleason, Offensive Lineman Conner Lierz and Defensive Lineman Jordan Williams were all named Honorable Mention All-Americans.

Everyone listed above were First-Team MIAA besides Gleason who led the conference in passing yards, total offense, and touchdown passes.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.

