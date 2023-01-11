Commission to interview magistrate judge hopefuls in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A nominating commission will meet to interview magistrate judge hopefuls in Riley County.

Kansas Courts says that at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.

The Court noted that interviews will be open to the public and will be held at the Riley Co. Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Plaza, Manhattan. The interview schedule will be announced once it is finalized.

The nominees are as follows:

Joshua Kyle, Manhattan, retired captain, Riley County Police Department

Jeremy Larchick, Manhattan, chief of claims and hospital administration, Department of the Army, Fort Riley

Christine Smith, Manhattan, contract attorney, Young Williams Child Support Services

To be considered to be a district magistrate judge, state law requires a nominee to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a high school graduate or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam for certification within 18 months.

The Court indicated that the Commission will choose who will fill the magistrate judge position.

After serving one year in office, state law also requires a new judge to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a 4-year term.

