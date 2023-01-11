City Council votes on building project proposals, cracks down on catalytic converter theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council voted tonight on two zoning proposals related to building projects.

The first issue that was discussed, and later approved by the governing body, will allow for the development of affordable duplex residences in Southeast Topeka.

The Southern Hills residences will be located near 37th and Adams, they are expected to be completed within the next two years.

Councilmember Spencer Duncan says the housing will help address the lack in the city.

“That one’s gonna bring new housing in Topeka, we have a real housing hole that we’re trying to dig ourselves out of so that people can have affordable housing, and that one will get a new housing development up and running within the next year or two so that’s a real positive for us,” Duncan said.

The council also tonight sent a re-zoning request back to the planning commission, it would allow a gas distributor to store materials on its office property.

Kansas Gas Service Parent One-Gas Inc. wants to use part of its property near Hayden High School at 6th and Gage as a screened materials storage yard.

They must leave their current storage space because it’s in the new path for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

The council voted to send the proposal back and allow for more time to hold a public comment session on the matter.

Before the end of Tuesday’s session, the council also adopted a new city ordinance outlawing the possession of uninstalled catalytic converters, unless the person can prove their legal ownership of the part, and explain why it isn’t on their vehicle.

