City Council votes on building project proposals, cracks down on catalytic converter theft

the council also adopted a new city ordinance outlawing the possession of uninstalled catalytic converters, unless the person can prove their legal ownership.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council voted tonight on two zoning proposals related to building projects.

The first issue that was discussed, and later approved by the governing body, will allow for the development of affordable duplex residences in Southeast Topeka.

The Southern Hills residences will be located near 37th and Adams, they are expected to be completed within the next two years.

Councilmember Spencer Duncan says the housing will help address the lack in the city.

“That one’s gonna bring new housing in Topeka, we have a real housing hole that we’re trying to dig ourselves out of so that people can have affordable housing, and that one will get a new housing development up and running within the next year or two so that’s a real positive for us,” Duncan said.

The council also tonight sent a re-zoning request back to the planning commission, it would allow a gas distributor to store materials on its office property.

Kansas Gas Service Parent One-Gas Inc. wants to use part of its property near Hayden High School at 6th and Gage as a screened materials storage yard.

They must leave their current storage space because it’s in the new path for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

The council voted to send the proposal back and allow for more time to hold a public comment session on the matter.

Before the end of Tuesday’s session, the council also adopted a new city ordinance outlawing the possession of uninstalled catalytic converters, unless the person can prove their legal ownership of the part, and explain why it isn’t on their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
The Gas & Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

Latest News

Zach Jowers
Good Kids: Zach Jowers, Seaman High School
Zach Jowers
Good Kids: Zach Jowers, Seaman High School
The Topeka City Council voted tonight on two zoning proposals related to building projects.
Topeka City Council votes on two zoning proposals related to building proposals
Students in grades fifth through twelfth have their poems judged by professional poets during...
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Poetry Competition