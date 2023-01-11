Child abuse allegations land Topeka woman behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation into allegations of past child abuse by a Topeka woman has landed her behind bars.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Ciara S. Carr, 32, of Topeka was arrested on allegations of child abuse around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the 2900 block of SW Gage Blvd.

Carr was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on abuse of a child, aggravated battery, criminal threat, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child. She remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

TPD noted that the arrest was the result of a criminal investigation into past child abuse allegations. As of Jan. 11, the investigation remains ongoing and involves juveniles. Therefore, it will not release further information at this time.

However, TPD also indicated that there is a possibility of additional criminal charges.

