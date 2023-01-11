Calling all Coaches: First Tee - Greater Topeka on the hunt for youth mentors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Calling all coaches, First Tee - Greater Topeka is in need of coaches, role models and youth mentors for the 2023 season.

First Tee - Greater Topeka says that becoming a coach is more important now than it has ever been before. It said kids and teens have faced challenges unseen by previous generations. Therefore, it is looking for enthusiastic and caring individuals to serve as positive mentors and role models in its programs.

First Tee indicated that these role models should have the desire to help kids discover what is inside of them, guide them to strengthen it and mentor them to put it into action in everything they do.

The organization has encouraged golfers of all skill levels to volunteer as coaches. They will be trained to deliver First Tee golf and life skills curriculum which is built on research-proven methods of positive youth development. Coaches will be provided with the tools to make kids feel safe, included and empowered.

First Tee noted that it delivers programs at seven locations across Shawnee and Jackson counties. Volunteers are needed in the Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter of 2023 at the following locations:

8 Iron Therapy - indoor simulator

Berkshire

Firekeeper Golf Course

Shawnee Country Club

The Tee Box - indoor simulator

TopCITY Golf

Western Hills

The organization said the time commitment options vary by location and time of year. To serve as a coach, those interested are required to complete SafeSport training and pass a background check.

“First Tee has got to be one of the best things that has happened to me. I have learned so much within working with the program and I love working with the kids,” said Olivia Morgan, Current Level 1 First Tee – Greater Topeka Coach.

For more information call 785-730-2220.

