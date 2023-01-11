Brown Co. authorities, KBI, investigating suspicious death

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead Tuesday in Horton.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 4 p.m. Tuesday to 1435 K20 Hwy, where they found a body in the home’s attic. That body has been identified as Gene Dunlap, 56, who lived in the home.

The KBI says they were called in to assist around 5:30 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the KBI at 1-800-KS Crime or the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

