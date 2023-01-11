After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, it was reported that the suspect, identified as Charlie B. Phillips III, 25, of Topeka, had attempted to forcefully steal a resident’s car and police later found he had also stolen security cameras from a different location.

Officials said they found Phillips, and after violent resistance, they were forced to detain him. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out by medical professionals. Once cleared, he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the following:

Aggravated intimidation of a victim

Domestic battery

Criminal damage to property

Aggravated battery

Aggravated robbery

Theft

Violation of protection order

Aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer

Aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer

Interference with law enforcement

Phillips remains behind bars on a $150,000 bond. A first appearance has been set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 22.

