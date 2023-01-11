$2.1 million goal in sight for Black Jack Battlefield visitor center fund

WELLSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A $2.1 million goal is in sight for a new visitor center and a tallgrass prairie renovation for Black Jack Battlefield as 93% of funds have been raised.

Officials at Black Jack Battlefield say they are ready to make history - again. They have raised 93% of their $2.1 million goal to build a new visitor center adjacent to the parking lot. The money will also help restore the battlefield to tallgrass prairie - the way it was when the battle was fought.

In the pre-dawn hours of June 2, 1856, officials noted that abolitionist John Brown led Free-State forces into battle against pro-slavery militiamen in southeast Douglas Co. The Battle of Black Jack is now widely known as the first real battle of the Civil War - so historically significant that the site has been designated a National Historic Landmark.

As the battlefield gained recognition, officials indicated that they had seen a steady increase in visitors, however, there currently is not a visitors center to accommodate the influx of guests interested in learning about its history. A new center will serve as a place for community members and students to learn about the battle through exhibits and allow visitors to take shelter during inclement weather.

Officials said the spike in visitors allows for more economic development and a higher potential for the surrounding community.

While it is nationally recognized, officials noted that the battlefield is privately owned. This means that members get a voice in shaping the battlefield’s future.

Officials indicated that they reached their $2.1 million goal without using federal funds. In fact, they said more than 60% of pledges have come from private donors and nonprofit organizations.

To donate to the campaign, click HERE.

To learn more about Black Jack Battlefield, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.