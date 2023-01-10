Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata driven by Kristine M. Center, 42, of Wichita, was headed south on the highway in the second lane. She veered into the first lane and overcorrected which caused her to hit the bridge wall.

KHP noted that Center was taken to the University of Kansas Medical System St. Francis Campus in Topeka for possible injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

