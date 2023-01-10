Washburn University to officially welcome its next president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University leaders are planning to announce its 15th president Wednesday, January 11, officially.

The University has not released who the next president will be. However, Washburn’s special announcement says there will be an event on the Washburn campus Wednesday to welcome the next president. Without a doubt, the Board of Regents will announce the next University president.

It will be held at the Washburn Room in the Memorial Union on Campus, at 1700 SW College Ave. at 3 p.m.

The previous president, Dr. Jerry Farley, announced his departure from his 25-year role as president in April 2022 and is now retired, but Farley plans to stick around for a couple of years to advise the school’s fundraising and recruiting efforts.

A live stream will be made available for those who cannot attend but want to meet the new president. The live stream can be found on the University’s YouTube channel HERE.

