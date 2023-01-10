Washburn football racks up more All-America honors

Washburn's J.J. Letcher takes off on an 84-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the...
Washburn's J.J. Letcher takes off on an 84-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Ichabods' 37-23 loss to Pittsburg State on Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium in Topeka.((Phil Anderson/WIBW))
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even though the 2022 season is a wrap, more Ichabods are earning more awards.

The Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team was announced Tuesday afternoon where Linebacker Grant Bruner, return specialist JJ Letcher Jr. and Offensive Lineman Andrew Funk were all named All-Americans.

Bruner was selected to the first-team, Letcher was named to the second-team and Funk was an honorable mention.

This was Bruner’s third All-American honor, Funk earned his first one and Letcher finished his Washburn career with nine.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Officials search for those responsible for killing 7 deer near Hanover on Jan. 4, 2023.
After 7 deer left to lay dead in Kansas fields, Game Wardens search for suspect
Shelley Stephens
Officer sent to hospital, 2 others examined after “unidentified substance” found
Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

Latest News

The Voice of the Wildcats, Wyatt Johnson
The Voice of the Wildcats wins seventh broadcasting award
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) reacts to his score in the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State announces more sell outs
NHRA Nationals are now a wrap in Topeka
NHRA releases 2023 schedule
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's...
Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West. And now he’s co-owner of the KC Current.