Washburn football racks up more All-America honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even though the 2022 season is a wrap, more Ichabods are earning more awards.

The Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team was announced Tuesday afternoon where Linebacker Grant Bruner, return specialist JJ Letcher Jr. and Offensive Lineman Andrew Funk were all named All-Americans.

Bruner was selected to the first-team, Letcher was named to the second-team and Funk was an honorable mention.

This was Bruner’s third All-American honor, Funk earned his first one and Letcher finished his Washburn career with nine.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.

