The Voice of the Wildcats wins seventh broadcasting award

MANHATTAN, Kan. - A legend in Manhattan adds another award to his long resume.

Wyatt Johnson is in the middle of his 21st season as the Voice of the Wildcats and just earned the 2022 Kansas Sportscaster of the Year for the seventh time in his career which was determined by the National Sports Media Association.

Thompson is a recent 2022 Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee this past fall. Thompson is tied for second all-time among K-State broadcasters in awards and third all-time among broadcasters in the state of Kansas.

He started his broadcasting career in 1976 as a sportscaster for various high schools, colleges and universities in Kansas, spending time at stations in Great Bend and Abilene.

In addition to his play-by-play duties for Wildcat football and men’s basketball, Thompson can be seen regularly each summer at each Catbacker event across the state in addition to hosting various radio programs, events and programs at K-State and in the Manhattan community.

Thompson will be honored June 24-26 in Winston-Salem, N.C., at the annual NSMA convention

